Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits

Michigan Wolverines football pledge Kenneth Grant will take the game field for the first time as a U-M commit.

The Wolverine On The Road

EJ Holland is in the Los Angeles area and will attend the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei vs. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco game Friday evening. While five-star Michigan defensive back target Domani Jackson, who's currently a USC commit, will not play, this is one of the nation's top games of the season. Expect updates on Jackson following the contest and beyond.

Holland got the chance to see Apple Valley (Calif.) High Michigan quarterback commit Jayden Denegal in game action Thursday night. Below are some clips from Denegal's performance.

Clayton Sayfie will see several Michigan targets Friday, with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High hosting Clarkston (Mich.) High in a conference clash. West Bloomfield is the home of two four-star 2023 U-M targets — offensive lineman Amir Herring, wide receiver Semaj Morgan, — and 2024 athlete target Brandon Davis-Swain.

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. DT Kenneth Grant, Merrillville (Ind.) High Grant pledged to the Maize and Blue on Tuesday, and his undefeated Merrillville squad will take on another unbeaten team in Valparaiso (Ind.) High. Grant, who has 16 tackles, including a team-high 8.5 stops for loss, will have a huge hand in attempting to slow down a Valparaiso offense that scores 46.2 points per game and has topped 50 points on three occasions.

2. LB Deuce Spurlock, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy Spurlock is another who is set to play his first game as a Michigan commit, and his team is also an undefeated 6-0. There's no questioning why the Wolverines went after Spurlock, who's enjoying a big senior season which included a 21-tackle and three-sack night last weekend, just two days before he made his Sunday pledge.

3. CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood Ravenwood is 5-1 on the season but has not lost a game since Pollard returned to action once he got healthy. The Raptors will be put to the test tonight, however, with a road district game at Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit, which has averaged 41.7 points per game.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits