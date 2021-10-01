Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits
Most of Michigan Wolverines football's 2022 commitments will be in action Friday night.
Here is a preview of this weekend's games for the Maize and Blue's pledges:
The Wolverine On The Road
EJ Holland is in the Los Angeles area and will attend the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei vs. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco game Friday evening. While five-star Michigan defensive back target Domani Jackson, who's currently a USC commit, will not play, this is one of the nation's top games of the season. Expect updates on Jackson following the contest and beyond.
Holland got the chance to see Apple Valley (Calif.) High Michigan quarterback commit Jayden Denegal in game action Thursday night. Below are some clips from Denegal's performance.
Clayton Sayfie will see several Michigan targets Friday, with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High hosting Clarkston (Mich.) High in a conference clash. West Bloomfield is the home of two four-star 2023 U-M targets — offensive lineman Amir Herring, wide receiver Semaj Morgan, — and 2024 athlete target Brandon Davis-Swain.
Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
1. DT Kenneth Grant, Merrillville (Ind.) High
Grant pledged to the Maize and Blue on Tuesday, and his undefeated Merrillville squad will take on another unbeaten team in Valparaiso (Ind.) High. Grant, who has 16 tackles, including a team-high 8.5 stops for loss, will have a huge hand in attempting to slow down a Valparaiso offense that scores 46.2 points per game and has topped 50 points on three occasions.
2. LB Deuce Spurlock, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy
Spurlock is another who is set to play his first game as a Michigan commit, and his team is also an undefeated 6-0. There's no questioning why the Wolverines went after Spurlock, who's enjoying a big senior season which included a 21-tackle and three-sack night last weekend, just two days before he made his Sunday pledge.
3. CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
Ravenwood is 5-1 on the season but has not lost a game since Pollard returned to action once he got healthy. The Raptors will be put to the test tonight, however, with a road district game at Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit, which has averaged 41.7 points per game.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High — vs. Phelan (Calif.) Serrano Sept. 30 (W, 47-13)
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High — vs. Buhl (Idaho) High Sept. 30 (W, 38-12)
LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High — at Wayne (Mich.) Memorial Oct. 1
DE Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither — at New Port Richey (Fla.) Mitchell Oct. 1
DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite — vs. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran Sept. 30
DT Kenneth Grant, Merrillville (Ind.) High — at Valparaiso (Ind.) High Oct. 1
DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger — at Inglewood (Calif.) Morningside Oct. 1
DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South — at Macomb (Mich.) Dakota Oct. 1
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge — vs. Montrose (Colo.) High Oct. 1
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High — vs. Collierville (Tenn.) High Oct. 1
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee — at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian Oct. 1
WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy — at Chicago St. Rita Oct. 1
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood — at Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit Oct. 1
LB Deuce Spurlock, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy — vs. Huntsville (Ala.) Randolph Oct. 1
RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School – at Darlington (S.C.) Trinity-Byrnes Oct. 1
OL Alessandro Lorenzetti, Windsor (Conn.) Chaffee — at Avon (Conn.) Old Farms Oct. 2
LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail — Bye week; at Ponte Vedra (Fla.) High Oct. 8
WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High — Bye week; vs. Allen Park (Mich.) High Oct. 8
---
