Notre Dame Commit Amorion Walker Opens Up About Interest In Michigan
Amorion Walker has been committed to Notre Dame since March. But that doesn’t mean his recruitment has slowed down.
SEC programs like Alabama and LSU are showing plenty of interest, while Michigan is perhaps making the biggest push to flip him from the Irish before the early signing period in December.
So where did do things stand in his process?
“I’m taking a look at some places I’m interested in, but I’m really trying to focus on the team right now,” Walker said. “My commitment to Notre Dame is still firm. I love Notre Dame. I still have a great feeling with them.”
While the three-star athlete from Ponchatoula (La.) High still has a special place in his heart for Notre Dame, a run from rival Michigan has been hard to ignore. The Wolverines have made him one of its top overall priorities this cycle and are making him feel like a wanted man.
In fact, Michigan was able to get Walker on campus just a few weeks ago for the game against Washington and really impressed him and his family.
“It was a really good visit,” Walker said. “I saw a lot of great things at Michigan. They have some great guys up there. The atmosphere was great. There were 110,000 fans there. It’s probably one of the best atmospheres I’ve seen.”
New Michigan assistant Ron Bellamy has been leading the way in Walker’s recruitment. A fellow Louisiana native, Bellamy played for Walker’s high school coach, Hank Tierney, and has connected with him and his family on a personal level.
“Coach Bellamy is a great guy — a really great guy,” Walker said. “With him being from Louisiana, you can tell that he’s one of our own. I’ve been really clicking with him well. He said that he’s going to make Michigan feel like home.”
Walker is one of the more intriguing prospects nationally. His preference is to play wide receiver at the next level, but some schools have offered him as a defensive back.
Michigan has made it clear that they like him on the offensive side of the ball.
“They are recruiting me at receiver,” Walker said. “I feel like the offense is good. They throw when they need to. They run when they need to. I think it’s a productive offense that I could fit into.”
When asked where Michigan stands in his recruitment, Walker shied away from giving away too many details, instead opting to express why he’s interested in the program.
“I just like the staff,” Walker said. “Coach Bellamy is a great guy surrounded by other great guys. Michigan is a school I’m interested in.”
Walker is looking to make a couple of other visits in October before completely shutting down his process in the next month or so.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook