Under The Lights: Previewing The Weekend Games For Michigan Commits
Most of Michigan Wolverines football's 2022 commitments will be in action on Friday as we close out the month of October.
Here is a preview of the weekend's games for the Maize and Blue pledges.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Five 2023 Michigan-MSU Recruiting Battles
The Wolverine On The Road
Our EJ Holland is in Texas this weekend spending time with family but will be viewing a handful of 2023 prospects while down there, including top targets Trey Wilson, Markis Deal, Anthony James and Braxton Myers.
Commit Spotlight
Four Wolverines commits will be kicking off playoff football this weekend, so that is where our focus lies this week.
In the state of Michigan, five-star cornerback commit Will Johnson kicks off Grosse Pointe South's playoff run with a showdown against Lakeview HS. Linebacker commit Aaron Alexander and Belleville open postseason play with Ann Arbor Huron HS.
Defensive tackle commit Kenneth Grant and Merrillville (Ind.) HS kick things off this week with a playoff spotlight against Crown Point HS.
Four-star wideout Tyler Morris is, of course, out for the season as he rehabs from an ACL tear. That said, his Nazareth Academy teammates will take on Goode STEM Academy to open Illinois' state playoffs.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High — at Burroughs (Calif.) HS on Friday, Oct. 29
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High — Off this week
LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High — Playoffs vs. Ann Arbor Huron on Friday, Oct. 29
DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite — at St. John Bosco (Calif.) on Friday, Oct. 29
DB Damani Dent, Terry Parker (Fla.) HS – at ED White (Fla.) on Thursday, Oct. 28 (30-27 L)
DT Kenneth Grant, Merrillville (Ind.) High —Playoffs vs. Crown Point (Ind.) HS on Friday, Oct. 29
DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger — at Hawthorne (Calif.) on Thursday, Oct. 28 (60-6 W)
DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South — Playoffs vs. Lakeview (Mich.) HS on Friday, Oct. 29
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge — at Vista Ridge (Colo.) on Friday, Oct. 29
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High — at Cordova (Tenn.) HS on Friday, Oct. 29
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee — vs. High Point Christian Academy (N.C.) on Friday, Oct. 29
WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy — Playoffs vs. Goode STEM Academy (Ill.) on Friday, Oct. 29
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood — vs. Independence (Tenn.) High on Friday, Oct. 29
LB Deuce Spurlock, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy — vs. Russellville (Ala.) HS on Thursday, Oct. 28 (30-24 W)
RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School — vs. Heathwood Hall Episcopal (S.C.) on Friday, Oct. 29
OL Alessandro Lorenzetti, Windsor (Conn.) Chaffee — at Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.) on Sat., Oct. 30
LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail — vs. Sandalwood (Fla.) HS on Friday, Oct. 29
