Under The Lights: Previewing The Weekend Games For Michigan Commits

Most of Michigan Wolverines football's 2022 commitments will be in action on Friday as we close out the month of October. Here is a preview of the weekend's games for the Maize and Blue pledges.

Our EJ Holland is in Texas this weekend spending time with family but will be viewing a handful of 2023 prospects while down there, including top targets Trey Wilson, Markis Deal, Anthony James and Braxton Myers.

Commit Spotlight

Four Wolverines commits will be kicking off playoff football this weekend, so that is where our focus lies this week. In the state of Michigan, five-star cornerback commit Will Johnson kicks off Grosse Pointe South's playoff run with a showdown against Lakeview HS. Linebacker commit Aaron Alexander and Belleville open postseason play with Ann Arbor Huron HS.

Defensive tackle commit Kenneth Grant and Merrillville (Ind.) HS kick things off this week with a playoff spotlight against Crown Point HS. Four-star wideout Tyler Morris is, of course, out for the season as he rehabs from an ACL tear. That said, his Nazareth Academy teammates will take on Goode STEM Academy to open Illinois' state playoffs.

