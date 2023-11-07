UPDATE: SI releases documents showing opponents decoding Michigan's signs
In an effort towards the Michigan football program attempting to flip the script about its sign-stealing allegations, evidence has emerged that suggests U-M's signs were stolen, too.
According to Sports Illustrated, U-M opponents had decoded signs and shared them with another conference team.
In an update to the story on Tuesday, SI's Richard Johnson released redacted documents that showcased all of the Wolverines' calls.
"A former Big Ten coach at a rival school in recent days forwarded to the Wolverines copies of two single-page documents listing Michigan’s deciphered signals, three sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Sports Illustrated," The report states. "The former Big Ten coach was a member of a staff that he said last season received multiple detailed breakdowns of which signals corresponded to which play calls. He told Michigan, according to the sources, that the information had originally come from other Big Ten schools."
