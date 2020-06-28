Video, Analysis Of Michigan LB Commit Tyler McLaurin From Summer Practice
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in the Chicago suburbs last week and saw three-star Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker and Michigan commit Tyler McLaurin at summer practice.
Watch full clips of McLaurin from the session and get our analysis below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook