 Video, Analysis Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Commit Tyler McLaurin From Summer Practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-28 21:09:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Video, Analysis Of Michigan LB Commit Tyler McLaurin From Summer Practice

Chicagoland linebacker Tyler McLaurin is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Chicagoland linebacker Tyler McLaurin is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in the Chicago suburbs last week and saw three-star Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker and Michigan commit Tyler McLaurin at summer practice.

Watch full clips of McLaurin from the session and get our analysis below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}