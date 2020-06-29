 Video, Analysis Of Top Michigan Football Recruiting RB Target Donovan Edwards
Video, Analysis Of Top Michigan RB Target Donovan Edwards

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in the Detroit-metro last week and saw Rivals100 running back and top 2021 Michigan running back target Donovan Edwards at his summer workout.

Watch full clips of Edwards from the session and get our analysis below.

