News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-27 20:48:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Discuss Wisconsin Loss

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
The Wolverine

Michigan Wolverines basketball fell to Wisconsin tonight, 81-74. Juwan Howard, David DeJulius and Franz Wagner spoke about the loss postgame. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talked about his team's win.

RELATED: Recap: Michigan Drops Fourth Conference Home Loss

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard was disappointed in his team's defense.
Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard was disappointed in his team's defense. (USA Today Sports Images)

Juwan Howard

Franz Wagner

David DeJulius

Greg Gard

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}