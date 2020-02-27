Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Discuss Wisconsin Loss
Michigan Wolverines basketball fell to Wisconsin tonight, 81-74. Juwan Howard, David DeJulius and Franz Wagner spoke about the loss postgame. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talked about his team's win.
Juwan Howard
Franz Wagner
David DeJulius
Greg Gard
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook