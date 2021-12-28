Views from the Bench with CJ Baird: Franz Wagner's NBA success story

Franz Wagner, a former Michigan wing player, and current Orlando Magic rookie, has exploded onto the NBA scene and displayed his versatile game on the next level. Orlando has a lot of young talented players that they play with Wagner, yet he has stood above many on his team and in his rookie class as a whole. Wagner has arguably been the third-best rookie this season in terms of statistics and overall impact on his team behind Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors. Franz has averaged an astounding 15 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He has shot 47.5% from the field and 35% from three this season as well which shows his potential as an efficient and effective wing player in the NBA. In watching him play, I have noticed a few things that he has improved upon because of some of the differences in the NBA from the college game. Ball Screen Reads and Improved Spacing Wagner has taken advantage of the amount of space that NBA defenses give players that are in the pick and roll. I actually had the chance to speak with him after he played against the Detroit Pistons on Halloween this year. He said that the spacing difference in the NBA is amazing in comparison to college basketball. Franz has found a more prominent role in the ball screen in the NBA and has found success with his length and improved touch. For reference, I have added two pictures where Franz has been in a ball screen in last year’s NCAA season, and this year in the NBA. Against Wisconsin, 2021 Michigan Basketball Season

Besides the on-ball defender, there are three Wisconsin players playing close to the paint even with Wisconsin’s drop ball screen coverage. Even with a prolific shooting team, Franz still faced tighter spacing due to the closer three-point line and the difference in skill and athleticism of NBA players. Against Philadelphia, 2021 NBA Season

There are a variety of reasons why the NBA teams utilize different defenses than college teams such as the defensive three-second rule and ball screen defenses. The 76ers primarily play coverage with Joel Embiid in the paint as a deterrent to driving guards. Franz has attacked even the most prolific shot blockers in the NBA and has made good decisions with the ball. With a lack of paint presence by other players, Embiid (who I circled) has to focus more on the rolling big. Franz recognizes this and shoots a wide-open pull-up jump shot. The 76ers’ help defense is so focused on the man they are guarding rather than guarding the ball screen as a team which puts Embiid in a tough position. Coach Juwan Howard helped Franz build this skill set of making different reads on ball screens which prepared him to succeed at the next level. In the NBA, the pick and roll has become the most prominent form of offense. Franz’s preparation with Coach Howard has allowed him to take advantage of different defenses even with the jump in athleticism. Defensive Intensity Franz has always been a defensive stopper since his days in college. In the NBA and in particular, during the regular season, many players’ defensive numbers and focus drop and the offensive production becomes the main focus. Franz has maintained the second-leading scorer position on his team behind Cole Anthony AND has been a pest when guarding some of the league’s best offensive players. Franz maintains his defensive intensity throughout the game, which has allowed him to play 32.2 minutes per game even when he struggles offensively. In the following pictures, I show why Franz has been an elite defender and has the potential to guard superstars in the league for years to come. Against the Timberwolves earlier this season, there was a particular play that caught my eye as Franz guarded Malik Beasley.

Franz is chasing Malik Beasley across the baseline, and the Timberwolves are setting two screens to try to get Beasley an open shot. Franz does a great job getting around the first screen but gets caught for a brief second on the second screen. Coach Howard and his staff do a great job explaining to young players in the program how to properly get around screens. Coach Howard says you can’t stick to the screen once you get hit by it; as the defender, you must keep moving to affect the offensive player.

Franz’s slight raising of his hand forced Beasley to drive into the defense. Franz forced Beasley to second guess his jumpshot and attempt to create something in the paint. This hesitation gave Franz enough time to steal the ball from Beasley and get fouled.

Franz has used his incredible wingspan and quick hands to poke the ball away from the players he guards. In this play, he reached around Beasley even though he was sealed off, and forced a turnover. Off Ball Awareness Franz has an incredible IQ on the floor and this has resulted in many easy baskets for the young wing. There are various situations where Franz exploits opponents’ defenses with back door cuts. I have noticed Franz often cuts to the rim when the defender turns his head or when the point guard dribbles directly at him in the corner. There have been multiple instances where Franz has been off the ball on the Magic, and he has scored in the paint purely from his cutting ability. The Magic have moved more towards Franz as a primary ball screen user; however, he can fit into any system and any role with his on-court awareness.