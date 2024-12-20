Published Dec 20, 2024
Washington transfer LB Khmori House sets Michigan visit
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Michigan is expanding its board at linebacker during the winter transfer portal cycle by hosting the second linebacker target of the week.

Washington rising sophomore LB Khmori House is set to visit Ann Arbor on Sunday according to his agents.

House will join Georgia linebacker Troy Bowles as linebacker visits who have been on campus this week.

Maize & Blue Review can confirm that Bowles was on campus on Thursday.

House appeared in 9 games as a freshman for the Huskies this season, recording 33 total tackles, one forced fumble and an interception.

---

