WATCH: Aidan Hutchinson gets first interception of NFL career

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Former Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson is making plays at the NFL level and, as a state of Michigan native, no NFL play is sweeter than when you make one against the hated Green Bay Packers.

On a fourth-and-goal play in the second quarter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers floated a pass intended for the offensive lineman but was cut off by Hutchinson for the first interception of his young NFL career.

You can watch the play in the embed below.

