 WATCH LIVE: East Lansing High WR Andrel Anthony Makes College Decision Between Michigan Wolverines And MSU Spartans
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 16:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH LIVE: East Lansing High WR Andrel Anthony Makes College Decision

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
2021 three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony is set to make his college decision live from his school, East Lansing High, at 6 p.m. ET. The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland are on hand to capture it with a live stream on YouTube.

Anthony will choose between finalists Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Watch his commitment ceremony below.

Michigan Wolverines football WR target Andrel Anthony is set to make his decision live at 6 p.m. ET.
Michigan Wolverines football WR target Andrel Anthony is set to make his decision live at 6 p.m. ET. (Andrel Anthony / Hudl)

