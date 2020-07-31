WATCH LIVE: East Lansing High WR Andrel Anthony Makes College Decision
2021 three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony is set to make his college decision live from his school, East Lansing High, at 6 p.m. ET. The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland are on hand to capture it with a live stream on YouTube.
Anthony will choose between finalists Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State.
Watch his commitment ceremony below.
