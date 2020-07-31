Andrel Anthony is ready to make his decision. The three-star 2021 wide receiver out of East Lansing (Mich.) High will announce his commitment at 6:00 P.M. ET at a ceremony at his high school. The Wolverine will be in attendance and will broadcast the decision live on our YouTube channel, so make sure to subscribe to it today.

Anthony has a final four of Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State heading into the decision. However, all signs point this being a true Michigan-Michigan State recruiting battle. Here is a breakdown of where things stand less than 24 hours to go before Anthony goes public with his commitment.

In His Own Words

Michigan “They told me that I can come in and be an immediate factor. It feels like they really want me. They’ve made it known, especially over the last month and a half. Them checking up to see how I’m doing and how my family is doing means a lot.” Michigan State “Throughout this whole quarantine stuff, I talk to them pretty frequently. The offensive coordinator, the receivers coach and Coach (Mel) Tucker, they check in and see how it’s going. They talk to my family, so that’s one thing they really do a good job with too.”

Why Michigan Will Be The Pick

While this has been a hot and cold recruitment, Michigan has come on strong for Anthony over the last couple of weeks. Everyone from head coach Jim Harbaugh to offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to area recruiter Sherrone Moore has been heavily involved in this one. And it appears Michigan had a breakthrough earlier this week. Things are now trending the right way for the Wolverines, and it's clear Anthony feels a connection with the staff. On top of that, he sees himself as an ideal fit for Gattis' speed in space offense. Michigan State has always been the constant, but Michigan has all the momentum heading into his decision day.

Why Michigan State Will Be The Pick

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is known as a plus recruiter throughout his career. Surely, he can keep MSU's top target at home, right? Anthony hails from East Lansing, and there is plenty of influence for him to be a hometown hero and build something new under Tucker, who is in his first full recruiting cycle with the Spartans. Michigan State has made Anthony THE top overall priority in the 2021 class and held the edge in this recruitment for months. If Michigan State can't hold off a late run from Michigan for a prospect that lives like two minutes away from campus then maybe Tucker wasn't exactly a home run hire.

EJ's Prediction