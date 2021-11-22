WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. Arizona

Welp, that wasn’t fun. The Michigan Wolverines were out-matched, out-executed, and sent out of Las Vegas with an 80-62 loss at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats. It turned out to be a dreadful match-up for Michigan, with Michigan shooting only 1-14 from beyond the arc, they were forced to attack the paint. The Wildcats happen to boast one of the longest teams in the nation, and forced tough shots for Dickinson & Diabate down low, as well as blocking a fair number of attempts from Michigan’s guards on any drives that did make it to the paint.

Overall, there are a lot of questions to answer moving forward. How does Michigan answer the lack of three point shooting? Will Howard be able to reign in some aggressiveness from Devante Jones? Who steps up defensively? I’m skeptical of whether or not there are enough answers to the many questions for this season, but what say you?

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!