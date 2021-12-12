WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines dropped to 1-1 in conference play with a 10-point loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Ann Arbor, losing 75-65 in a frustrating game. Despite another double-double from Hunter Dickinson with 19 points and 10 rebounds, the Wolverines struggled to shoot the ball and couldn’t string together enough defense to keep the Golden Gophers at bay.

Despite only 2 points from the bench, Minnesota had 4 players with at least 13 points, led by Jamison Battle with 27 points. He continually beat Michigan defenders off the dribble and proved to be too difficult of a match-up for the Wolverines. For Michigan, it’s well past gut-check time, with a 4th loss and lots of areas still to improve.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

