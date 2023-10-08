Week 7 AP Poll: Michigan receives 11 first-place votes, remains at No. 2
Michigan bullied another Big Ten opponent on Saturday, and the Wolverines have cruised to a 6-0 start, meaning Jim Harbaugh's team will be playing in a bowl game this season — although the team obviously has much higher aspirations.
J.J. McCarthy had two rushing touchdowns and the Michigan defense — Will Johnson and Keon Sabb in particular — registered two pick sixes of Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
The Wolverines are one of just five FBS teams to be 6-0, with nine others coming in at 5-0.
Michigan continues to come in at No. 2 in the country — exactly where it started the season.
Below is the full AP Poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Oklahoma
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oregon
9. Texas
10. USC
11. Alabama
12. North Carolina
13. Ole Miss
14. Louisville
15. Oregon State
16. Utah
17. Duke
18. UCLA
T19. Washington State
T19. Tennesse
21. Notre Dame
22. LSU
23. Kansas
24. Kentucky
25. Miami
Michigan will host Indiana at home next week on FOX at noon.
