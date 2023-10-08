News More News
ago football Edit

Week 7 AP Poll: Michigan receives 11 first-place votes, remains at No. 2

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan bullied another Big Ten opponent on Saturday, and the Wolverines have cruised to a 6-0 start, meaning Jim Harbaugh's team will be playing in a bowl game this season — although the team obviously has much higher aspirations.

J.J. McCarthy had two rushing touchdowns and the Michigan defense — Will Johnson and Keon Sabb in particular — registered two pick sixes of Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

The Wolverines are one of just five FBS teams to be 6-0, with nine others coming in at 5-0.

Michigan continues to come in at No. 2 in the country — exactly where it started the season.

Below is the full AP Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. Texas

10. USC

11. Alabama

12. North Carolina

13. Ole Miss

14. Louisville

15. Oregon State

16. Utah

17. Duke

18. UCLA

T19. Washington State

T19. Tennesse

21. Notre Dame

22. LSU

23. Kansas

24. Kentucky

25. Miami

Michigan will host Indiana at home next week on FOX at noon.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}