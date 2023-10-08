Michigan bullied another Big Ten opponent on Saturday, and the Wolverines have cruised to a 6-0 start, meaning Jim Harbaugh's team will be playing in a bowl game this season — although the team obviously has much higher aspirations.

J.J. McCarthy had two rushing touchdowns and the Michigan defense — Will Johnson and Keon Sabb in particular — registered two pick sixes of Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

The Wolverines are one of just five FBS teams to be 6-0, with nine others coming in at 5-0.

Michigan continues to come in at No. 2 in the country — exactly where it started the season.

Below is the full AP Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. Texas

10. USC

11. Alabama

12. North Carolina

13. Ole Miss

14. Louisville

15. Oregon State

16. Utah

17. Duke

18. UCLA

T19. Washington State

T19. Tennesse

21. Notre Dame

22. LSU

23. Kansas

24. Kentucky

25. Miami

Michigan will host Indiana at home next week on FOX at noon.