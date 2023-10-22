Week 8 AP Poll: Michigan dominates MSU, stays put at No. 2
Michigan walked into Spartan Stadium on Saturday night and not only beat Michigan State, but the Wolverines dominated the Spartans to the tune of one of the most lopsided victories in rivalry history.
J.J. McCarthy threw for a career high four touchdown passes. The junior also added 287 yards on 21-27 passing. Jim Harbaugh elected to pull McCarthy midway through the third quarter, once again.
Blake Corum also scored his 13th rushing touchdown of the season, and the senior has scored at least once in each of the team's first eight games.
On the other side of the ball, Mike Sainristil made the highlight reel play of the night. The fifth-year senior intercepted a pass from MSU quarterback Katin Houser in the third quarter, and he returned it 72 yards for a pick six.
It was Sainristil's second pick six of the season, and he's been the heart and soul of what is perhaps the best defense in the country this season.
Georgia was idle this week, so Michigan's dominant performance wasn't enough on its own to have the Wolverines leap in front of the Bulldogs for the nation's top spot.
Below is the full AP Poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oklahoma
7. Texas
8. Oregon
9. Alabama
10. Penn State
11. Oregon State
12. Ole Miss
13. Utah
14. Notre Dame
15. LSU
16. Missouri
17. North Carolina
18. Louisville
19. Air Force
20. Duke
21. Tennessee
22. Tulane
23. UCLA
24. USC
25. James Madison
Michigan will enjoy a bye week before taking on Purdue on Nov. 4 in what will be a rematch of last year's Big Ten championship game.
---
