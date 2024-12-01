Weekend Recap: Hockey splits with WMU, WBB wins Fort Myers Tip-Off

It was a busy week with Michigan Athletics this week with the Michigan Men's Basketball program winning the Fort Myers Tip-Off and the football program defeating Ohio State for the fourth-straight time.
Both Michigan Hockey and the Women's Basketball program also played this weekend, so let's take a look at the weekend it was for both programs.
Michigan Hockey splits weekend series with Western Michigan
The Wolverines didn't have to travel far this weekend, as the program had a home-and-home series against Western Michigan.
In game one, the Wolverines struggled to find any kind of offensive consistency as the Broncos utilized a fast start to stymie the Wolverines early.
With two goals in the first period, the Broncos would follow up with another pair of goals in the second frame to jump out to a commanding 4-0 lead. The Wolverines would finally add a goal of its own in the third period with a goal from William Whitelaw, with U-M losing the game 4-1.
In game two, things were much more tightly contested from an offensive standpoint. It was the Wolverines who would notch goals in the first and second period to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Will Felicio notched a goal in the first period and William Hage scored the would-be game-winning goal in the second. WMU would score a goal to get within a score after pulling the goaltender with 2:01 left. However, the Wolverines would stand tall and deny the Broncos a chance to tie it up.
Up next, the Wolverines will head to Minnesota next weekend to take on the Golden Gophers.
WBB wins Fort Myers Tip-Off
Not to be outdone, the women's basketball program also had success in the Fort Myers Tip-Off after winning both games to win the tournament.
In game one on Friday, the Wolverines would play a tough first half against Belmont, who went into overtime tied at 27. However, things were different coming out of halftime as the Wolverines would score 41 points in the second half to get a double-digit win over the Bruins. U-M had four scorers in double-digits in the game, Olivia Olson (19), Jordan Hobbs (15), Syla Swords (14), Mila Holloway (11).
After defeating the Bruins, the Wolverines would face Virginia Tech in the championship game and got off to a fast start to propel the program to victory. The Wolverines had a 11-0 run midway through the first period to set the tone during the game, with U-M taking a 43-28 into the half. The Hokies fired back with a 9-0 run to begin the half to make things tight for the Wolverines, however, U-M was able to keep VT at arm's length to come away with a double-digit victory. Swords, again, leads the way for the Wolverines with a team-high 24 points.
Up next, the Wolverines will face Northwestern at home on Sunday Dec. 8 to kick off conference play.
