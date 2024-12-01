Weekend Recap: Hockey splits with WMU, WBB wins Fort Myers Tip-Off

(Photo by Michigan Photography)

It was a busy week with Michigan Athletics this week with the Michigan Men's Basketball program winning the Fort Myers Tip-Off and the football program defeating Ohio State for the fourth-straight time. Both Michigan Hockey and the Women's Basketball program also played this weekend, so let's take a look at the weekend it was for both programs.

Michigan Hockey splits weekend series with Western Michigan

The Wolverines didn't have to travel far this weekend, as the program had a home-and-home series against Western Michigan. In game one, the Wolverines struggled to find any kind of offensive consistency as the Broncos utilized a fast start to stymie the Wolverines early. With two goals in the first period, the Broncos would follow up with another pair of goals in the second frame to jump out to a commanding 4-0 lead. The Wolverines would finally add a goal of its own in the third period with a goal from William Whitelaw, with U-M losing the game 4-1. In game two, things were much more tightly contested from an offensive standpoint. It was the Wolverines who would notch goals in the first and second period to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Will Felicio notched a goal in the first period and William Hage scored the would-be game-winning goal in the second. WMU would score a goal to get within a score after pulling the goaltender with 2:01 left. However, the Wolverines would stand tall and deny the Broncos a chance to tie it up. Up next, the Wolverines will head to Minnesota next weekend to take on the Golden Gophers.

WBB wins Fort Myers Tip-Off