Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey gets exhibition OT win over USNTDP

While it won't count in the overall win-loss record, Michigan Hockey is back to its winning ways after a 5-4 overtime victory over the United States National Team Development Program U-18 team on Saturday.
The Wolverines netted the game-winner 2:46 into the overtime period by Michael Hage on a powerplay.
It was a hectic third period in the contest, with both teams combining for four goals. The Wolverines would head into the final frame with a 3-1 lead, with the USNTDP making a furious comeback to send the game into overtime.
Phillipe Lapointe's goal 2:52 into the third would see the Wolverines have a much-needed cushion to make the score 4-2.
However, a goal by Richard Gallant and a powerplay score by Drew Schrock 7:52 into the period would tie the game.
The Wolverines had goals by Christian Humphreys in the first period and goals in the second period from TJ Hughes and Hunter Hady.
Norwich grad transfer Andrew Albano started in net for the Wolverines and stopped 25 of 29 shots to earn the win.
U-M returns to regular-season action on Friday as the program heads to Boston to take on Boston University for a two-game series.
