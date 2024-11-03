What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said about Michigan after 38-17 win

Opening Statement

Proud of the way the guys performed. I thought they came in and handled adversity really early. I was just really impressed with their composure throughout the game, their focus on the next play, and their next opportunity. We talked about this physical team, we knew we were going to get their best. We talked about eliminating the crowd. The warriors are the ones that fight the battle, they're the ones that control the atmosphere, not the spectators. I thought our guys did an elite job at that. I think everyone in the nation needs to recognize the type of quarterback that we have. He's a really, really special player. He extended some plays. I am really proud of his performance tonight and really proud of this team.

On limiting Michigan's DL

They are obviously really talented players. We were conscious of that. I thought the offensive staff did an unbelievable job of having a game plan for those guys, taking advantage about getting the ball out to the perimeter early, making them work sideline to sideline. Always be cognizant of where they were at, trying to take them out of the game. At the end of the day, when your best is needed and a hard yard was needed, we were going to run it at them and our guys did a great job of that.

On playing at Michigan Stadium

It gets loud on third downs. It's a special place. There is obviously a lot of history here. But what we said all week, the warriors control the atmosphere and not the spectators. I thought our guys did a great job handling that.

On sniffing out Michigan's trick play

Ultimately, they've had a lot of success on trick plays, whether it was flea flickers, reverse passes, they hit one earlier in the game. So we were aware of that there is going to be people leaking out and we spent a lot of time on that. I think it's an unbelievable play by Matayo that's going to go a little unsung. But to be able to won his responsibility, we talk about farming your own land, don't farm someone else's land. Do your job. He did a great job of farming his land on that play and owning his responsibility.

On Oregon adding a portal QB and Michigan didn't

I think the key in college football right now is that you have to put yourself in position to be the best team that you can possibly be. And for us, it's about development, regardless if you came in as a freshman or if you're coming in as a transfer. Can we develop those players and get them to play with their best. Dillon is a great example of guys coming in, improve, get better, week in and week out continue to get better and earn the trust of his teammates.