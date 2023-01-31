The theme for the Michigan defense this offseason will be replacing some big pieces and the big ones they have coming back. No better example than what is happening with the defensive line. In its first year under new DL Coach Mike Elston, the group took a big step across the line with upperclassmen and freshmen alike. Senior Mazi Smith led the defensive front, commanded double teams and made teams pay in one-on-one matchups. His partner in crime Kris Jenkins saw his game come together. Long labeled a tweener, Jenkins thrived in his role as the end in Michigan's 3 DT front. And you can't talk about the defensive line without discussing freshman phenom Mason Graham, but we'll have plenty on him as we go. Graham and Jenkins are back, while Mazi is heading to the NFL. There is depth behind Michigan's starters, but little experience. What will this group look like in 2023? There are some obvious answers but also some difficult questions that may require outside-the-box scenarios. Let's start with the obvious.

Replacing Mazi

The most important thing to understand when it comes to replacing Mazi Smith is how Michigan used Mazi Smith. At the start of last season Michigan named Mason Graham a starter, which confused some people. Michigan considers their base set to feature 3 defensive linemen. A nose tackle, a defensive tackle, and an end that can play 3-tech or 5-tech, inside or outside the offensive tackle. Graham was essentially named the starting defensive tackle, but with Michigan's multiple front defense, constant rotations and slides, that was more of an on-paper representation of Graham's role. I wanted to break down where Michigan's defensive linemen aligned most often, to understand their role in the defense better. I have charted Mazi and the top 5 returning linemen. There are 11 different alignment shades for defensive linemen, 21 if you factor in which side of the center. To simplify this, we will be looking at the four base alignments.

NOSE: Over center or covering the A gap between center and guard.

DT: Over a guard or in the 3T on the shoulder of the guard covering the B gap.

4/5T: Over the tackle or on the shoulder of the tackle covering the C gap.

END: Outside the tackle, 7-9T, could be a standing EDGE rusher

Defensive Line Alignment Player NOSE DT 4/5T END Mazi Smith 169 311 35 2 Mason Graham 25 200 27 0 Kris Jenkins 2 230 158 43 Rayshaun Benny 5 116 18 2 Kenneth Grant 20 67 1 0 Cam Goode 5 34 5 0

I am going to use superlatives to describe what jumps out to me on this chart for each player.

Mazi: Inside man

Graham: Everything everywhere

Jenkins: Round the outside

Rayshaun: 3T Benny

Grant: I can be your inside man.

Goode: Lil' Big Mason No one played more nose than Mazi Smith. But no one played more DT either. No one played more on the defensive line than Mazi Smith. That's the biggest takeaway. Replacing Mazi is about a guy who doesn't need to come off the field much and can play anywhere on the line. Someone who will command double teams from the center and guard. Part 1 of the answer is obvious, it's Mason Graham. It is hard to believe Graham was just a freshman in 2022. He graded out as the 4th best DL in the Big Ten according to Pro Football Focus. He had the highest tackle grade in the conference, thanks to 0 missed tackles. He was the 8th-rated pass rusher at DT with 13 pressures and 3 sacks on only 49 pass rush snaps. Graham is a physical freak, so as long as the conditioning is there, he could be the guy that doesn't leave the field like Mazi last season. In terms of playing that true nose position, Graham can do it obviously but I wonder if the best answer is a different 2022 commit, Kenneth Grant. Grant and Graham were both physical freaks way ahead of schedule in their class. Graham had an easier path to the field as Grant was largely blocked by Mazi. As you can see by the snap share, albeit a limited amount, you can see the share by the alignment is similar for Grant to Mazi. At 6'3" 356lbs, Grant has the look of Mazi. Entering his sophomore season, Grant needs to transform himself physically as Smith did. He will have to improve on some techniques, like getting too vertical sometimes, but it is a fair assumption to think Grant is poised for the "sophomore leap". He's a run stuffer who could command the kind of attention Mazi got on the inside. If he can put it together, Grant could see significant snaps at nose with Mason Graham playing next door.

Tweeners thrive

All of 2022, and so far in this article, Kris Jenkins has been unfairly overshadowed. Mason Graham did grade out as the 4th best DL in the B1G, but he tied with Kris Jenkins. Graham was the highest-rated tackler, but Kris Jenkins was second. No defensive lineman had more tackles in the B1G than Jenkins with 44. Jenkins is also one of the most versatile linemen in the conference with the number of snaps he took against tackles. His return to Ann Arbor for 2023 can not be overstated. This defense thrives on versatility and having a player that can do everything on the line is so valuable. A label that appeared to hurt Jenkins when he was a recruit was the idea he was a tweener. Too big or too small, depending on how a program viewed him. That tweener status is in fact what makes him so good. The question for me is if Jenkins needs to play more true DT snaps this season, who fills in that void? With George Rooks transferring out, there isn't a true backup for what Jenkins does. In the same conversation, another departure to consider when discussing next year's defensive line is Taylor Upshaw. Now, Upshaw was an EDGE player, but he took more snaps at 3T than any of the other EDGE players and he was second in 5T snaps to only Kris Jenkins. With Michigan thriving on versatility, deep at EDGE, and maybe light at DL, I wonder if we could see some scheme adjustments or borderline position changes that get a couple of EDGE players involved on the line. The role I am really talking about here, is 2021 Mike Morris.

2021 Mike Morris DL Alignments NOSE DT 4/5T END 18 81 66 173

With Michigan strong on the EDGE in 2021, led by Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, but needing more help generating pressure up the middle, Mike Morris played all over the defensive line that season. The most obvious answers are Derrick Moore and Braiden McGregor. Moore and McGregor play the non-rush EDGE role, so each already takes snaps at 3T and 5T versus players like Jaylen Harrell and Eyabi Okie that only lined up outside the tackle. Both possess the size to move inside, McGregor currently 6'6" 261lbs and Moore at 6'3" 279lbs. It actually wouldn't be surprising to see Moore bulk up even more, which makes the idea of a permanent type move more likely. Morris is unique, he had the height at 6'6" and the size at over 290lbs. The point is this defense is built on versatility and adapting to a roster. With some unbalance between the line and EDGE, Jenkins back is massive but don't be shocked if McGregor or Moore find themselves in a different but familiar role.

Next Man Up

The most obvious candidate to take a leap here is Rayshaun Benny. As we charted above Benny played across the entire defensive line, taking snaps at each spot along with Mazi and Jenkins. His share was not too dissimilar from Mason Graham, so a fair expectation for Benny would be close to what Graham was in 2022. The third starting DT can play nose and 3T, but can also slide over to the tackles. There was not a ton of rotation on the inside last season.

2022 Total Snap Count Player Total Snaps Pass Rush Mazi Smith 632 393 Kris Jenkins 536 303 Mason Graham 303 152 Rayshaun Benny 164 95 Kenneth Grant 104 41 Cam Goode 49 29

Obviously, Mazi being gone means there are lots of snaps available. Even if we assume Mason takes on a similar role, Benny has a huge opportunity to at least double his snaps. Michigan will want to see Benny generate more pass rush, as he only had 7 pressures on his 95 pass rush snaps. He also only had 8 tackles on the season, 6 of them credited as run stops. He can fill gaps and stop the run; he will have to do it consistently to nail down that third role. We have already mentioned Kenneth Grant as a next-man-up candidate, potentially changing the way Michigan schemes the line. The Wolverines also have Cam Goode returning as another big man that can play on the inside. Goode was a grad transfer to Michigan last season and played a minimal role. Maybe he steps into a role similar to Grant last year, which could see him double his snaps. The incoming name to watch here is Roderick Pierce. Trey Pierce is 6'3" 285lbs DT out of Illinois. He won't get the attention Graham or Grant got, but he should be treated as a high-ceiling prospect all the same. Pierce is way ahead physically like Graham, in that he is pretty bulked up for his size. He is really good with his feet and a far better athlete than he gets credit for. He has the speed to get after the quarterback or a ball carrier in the backfield. If he can show gap integrity this offseason, he could earn some playing time early.

