Michigan football has made the expected, official, by announcing Sherrone Moore will become Michigan's offensive coordinator while maintaining his position as offensive line coach. Moore has held the title of co-offensive coordinator while coaching Michigan's offensive line for the last three seasons. Previously his focus was still primarily on the offensive line, while he would be involved in run game prep and some level of impact on play calling. The play calling had been an interesting conversation last season, with head coach Jim Harbaugh being coy about the arrangement, and neither coach really giving an explanation as to how the play call duties were handled. Now, with Moore taking on the position alone, expectations are he will take on play-calling duties. How did Moore get here and what can be expected of him in this new role? Will there be changes to the offense and how much of an undertaking is it to coach the offensive line while coordinating the offense?

Sherrone Moore's career arch

Moore started his college football playing career in community college before transferring to play for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma. Moore appeared in 14 games as a guard for the Sooners, blocking for running backs Adrian Peterson and Demarco Murray. Bob Stoops was a football player. While that is not a prerequisite to coaching, it brings advantages to the way you coach a player. Moore got to see that type of coaching firsthand. Also, Stoops was not familiar with the area he was now coaching and his recruiting style had to adapt. While he opened up new pipelines for the Sooners, he also saw massive success going into rivals' territory in Texas. Moore would go right into coaching after graduating from Oklahoma, joining the staff at Louisville as a graduate assistant. He would earn a master's degree in sports administration before joining the staff as the tight end coach under head coach Charlie Strong. In Moore's two seasons coaching at Louisville, the Cardinals would go 10-2 and win the Sugar Bowl against Florida in 2013, followed by a 12-1 season in 2014. Louisville was successful in passing the ball behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Devante Parker. With Strong heading to Texas, the former Sooner would instead end up coaching tight ends at Central Michigan under head coach Dan Enos. That winter Enos would leave for the offensive coordinator position at Arkansas, but Moore stayed on staff under new head coach John Bonamego. In his last season at Central, Moore was named assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator. In just a short time, Moore was seen as a very successful recruiter.

Joining Michigan

Harbaugh hired Sherrone Moore to coach tight ends at Michigan before the start of the 2018 season. Seen as an under the rader hire by some, Moore's impact was felt immediately on the field. In his three seasons coaching tight ends he coached players such as Zach Gentry, Nick Eubanks, and Sean McKeon. Off the field his impact was massive as well. Moore was a massive success as a recruiter, not only at his position with Erick All and Louis Hansen, but throughout the roster. Moore was the primary recruiter for Oklahoma's Dax Hill and IMG prospect JJ McCarthy as well as Braiden McGregor and Trevor Keegan. He assisted in the recruitments of Donovan Edwards, Mazi Smith, Roman Wilson, and Makari Paige. When Jim Harbaugh decided to make sweeping changes to his coaching staff before the 2021 season, keeping Sherrone Moore was essential. The coaches he was bringing in were young, energetic, strong recruiters, all of things Moore was. With Ed Warinner leaving the program, Harbaugh moved Moore to offensive line and gave him the title of co-offensive coordinator. Again, some outside were questioning the move with Moore given he had no experience coaching offensive line. What Moore had shown at every stop however was ability to consume from everyone around him. Blocking for one of the best college running backs of all time in one of college football's best running schemes at Oklahoma probably didn't hurt either. Moore, again, was a massive success and proved doubters wrong. For the last two seasons coaching the offensive line Sherrone Moore's group has been awarded the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line. They are the first to win the award in consecutive seasons. Moore had a massive impact on the success of the run game, implementing run schemes from his time at Oklahoma and other coaching stops. He took a bigger role in coordinating the offense last season with the departure of Josh Gattis and promotion of Matt Weiss. Now, he runs the show.

Moore's Offense