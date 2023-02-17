What to expect as Sherrone Moore becomes sole offensive coordinator
Michigan football has made the expected, official, by announcing Sherrone Moore will become Michigan's offensive coordinator while maintaining his position as offensive line coach.
Moore has held the title of co-offensive coordinator while coaching Michigan's offensive line for the last three seasons. Previously his focus was still primarily on the offensive line, while he would be involved in run game prep and some level of impact on play calling.
The play calling had been an interesting conversation last season, with head coach Jim Harbaugh being coy about the arrangement, and neither coach really giving an explanation as to how the play call duties were handled. Now, with Moore taking on the position alone, expectations are he will take on play-calling duties.
How did Moore get here and what can be expected of him in this new role? Will there be changes to the offense and how much of an undertaking is it to coach the offensive line while coordinating the offense?
Sherrone Moore's career arch
Moore started his college football playing career in community college before transferring to play for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma. Moore appeared in 14 games as a guard for the Sooners, blocking for running backs Adrian Peterson and Demarco Murray.
Bob Stoops was a football player. While that is not a prerequisite to coaching, it brings advantages to the way you coach a player. Moore got to see that type of coaching firsthand. Also, Stoops was not familiar with the area he was now coaching and his recruiting style had to adapt. While he opened up new pipelines for the Sooners, he also saw massive success going into rivals' territory in Texas.
Moore would go right into coaching after graduating from Oklahoma, joining the staff at Louisville as a graduate assistant. He would earn a master's degree in sports administration before joining the staff as the tight end coach under head coach Charlie Strong.
In Moore's two seasons coaching at Louisville, the Cardinals would go 10-2 and win the Sugar Bowl against Florida in 2013, followed by a 12-1 season in 2014. Louisville was successful in passing the ball behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Devante Parker.
With Strong heading to Texas, the former Sooner would instead end up coaching tight ends at Central Michigan under head coach Dan Enos. That winter Enos would leave for the offensive coordinator position at Arkansas, but Moore stayed on staff under new head coach John Bonamego. In his last season at Central, Moore was named assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator. In just a short time, Moore was seen as a very successful recruiter.
Joining Michigan
Harbaugh hired Sherrone Moore to coach tight ends at Michigan before the start of the 2018 season. Seen as an under the rader hire by some, Moore's impact was felt immediately on the field. In his three seasons coaching tight ends he coached players such as Zach Gentry, Nick Eubanks, and Sean McKeon.
Off the field his impact was massive as well. Moore was a massive success as a recruiter, not only at his position with Erick All and Louis Hansen, but throughout the roster. Moore was the primary recruiter for Oklahoma's Dax Hill and IMG prospect JJ McCarthy as well as Braiden McGregor and Trevor Keegan. He assisted in the recruitments of Donovan Edwards, Mazi Smith, Roman Wilson, and Makari Paige.
When Jim Harbaugh decided to make sweeping changes to his coaching staff before the 2021 season, keeping Sherrone Moore was essential. The coaches he was bringing in were young, energetic, strong recruiters, all of things Moore was. With Ed Warinner leaving the program, Harbaugh moved Moore to offensive line and gave him the title of co-offensive coordinator.
Again, some outside were questioning the move with Moore given he had no experience coaching offensive line. What Moore had shown at every stop however was ability to consume from everyone around him. Blocking for one of the best college running backs of all time in one of college football's best running schemes at Oklahoma probably didn't hurt either.
Moore, again, was a massive success and proved doubters wrong. For the last two seasons coaching the offensive line Sherrone Moore's group has been awarded the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line. They are the first to win the award in consecutive seasons. Moore had a massive impact on the success of the run game, implementing run schemes from his time at Oklahoma and other coaching stops. He took a bigger role in coordinating the offense last season with the departure of Josh Gattis and promotion of Matt Weiss. Now, he runs the show.
Moore's Offense
So, what do we expect from a Michigan offense coached by Sherrone Moore? The truth is, his handprints are already all over the offense. His intense coaching style has endeared him with players in Ann Arbor. He already walks and talks like a head coach, according to Jim Harbaugh he is more than ready to be a head coach. While Moore did get some attention this offseason, and more than likely could have pursued HC roles at smaller schools, he stays at Michigan and gets the promotion he deserves.
Moore has learned from coaches and players everywhere he has been, and in every position, he has held. What he does now, will be to implement his version of what all that learning has created. Like his head coach, Moore likes competition. He doesn't pigeonhole players and likes to think outside of the box. He will find his best players first and then build from there. We saw that philosophy on the offensive line, where Moore wants to find his 5 best players and sort out positions later. We can expect that mentality to continue as he works with WR coach Ron Bellamy to find Michigan's top 3 and top 6 receivers. As he continues to work with RB coach Mike Hart to game plan and determine rotations.
What we don't know is whether Moore will balance it all. He has shown the ability to wear multiple hats in the past, but being the sole offensive coordinator and offensive line coach is a big undertaking. Michigan fans will naturally get nervous as they are reminded of Harbaugh's first Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, who was OC and OL coach before Michigan made staff changes in future seasons trying to spread out the load.
This season, analysts will be allowed to take on bigger roles during practice, so that will help. Michigan's offensive coaching staff has also worked as a group more than individual coaches for the last few seasons, so former OL Grant Newsome for instance can probably help out with the line as well. While surely game planning during the week will continue to consist of Moore, Hart, Newsome, Bellamy, Harbaugh, and now new QB coach Kirk Campbell.
Whatever questions may exist now, Moore will tell us his vision when he has the opportunity. He will show us, as soon as spring practice and into fall camp. And one thing is for sure, if you find yourself as a doubter of Sherrone Moore as both the OC and OL coach, he's going to prove you wrong. Just like he has to doubters every step of the way.
