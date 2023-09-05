Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 1
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-67th (30.0)
Rushing yards per game:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-87th (122.0)
Passing yards per game:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-42nd (280.0)
Total Offense:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-65th (402.0)
Total first downs:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-41st (18)
Turnovers lost:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-1st (0)
Third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: NA
This Week: 15th (60.0%)
Red zone offense:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-72nd (80.0%)
Tackles for loss allowed:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-58th (5.00)
Sacks allowed:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-1st (0.00)
Defense
Scoring defense:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-6th (3.00)
Total defense:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-27th (235.0)
Rushing defense:
Last Week: NA
This Week: 1st (72.4)
Passing yards allowed:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-25th (132.0)
Total first downs allowed:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-20th (12)
Turnovers gained:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-51st (1)
Team sacks:
Last Week: NA
This Week: NR (0.00)
Team tackles for loss:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-86th (4.0)
Opponent third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: NA
This Week: T-75th (38.5%)
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram