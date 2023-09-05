News More News
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 1

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-67th (30.0)

Rushing yards per game:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-87th (122.0)

Passing yards per game:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-42nd (280.0)

Total Offense:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-65th (402.0)

Total first downs:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-41st (18)

Turnovers lost:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-1st (0)

Third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: NA

This Week: 15th (60.0%)

Red zone offense:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-72nd (80.0%)

Tackles for loss allowed:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-58th (5.00)

Sacks allowed:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-1st (0.00)

Defense

Scoring defense:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-6th (3.00)

Total defense:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-27th (235.0)

Rushing defense:

Last Week: NA

This Week: 1st (72.4)

Passing yards allowed:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-25th (132.0)

Total first downs allowed:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-20th (12)

Turnovers gained:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-51st (1)

Team sacks:

Last Week: NA

This Week: NR (0.00)

Team tackles for loss:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-86th (4.0)

Opponent third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: NA

This Week: T-75th (38.5%)

---

