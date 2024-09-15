Advertisement

in other news

Three stars of the game: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

Three stars of the game: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

M&BR gives its three stars of the game as Michigan defeats Arkansas State.

 • Josh Henschke
Live Updates: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

Live Updates: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

Live updates from Michigan's Week 3 matchup against Arkansas State.

 • Brock Heilig
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den as Michigan takes on Arkansas State.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Availability Report: Five Wolverines out for Week 3 contest

Availability Report: Five Wolverines out for Week 3 contest

Starting wide receiver Tyler Morris is listed as questionable heading into Michigan's game against Arkansas State.

 • Brock Heilig
Analyzing the opposition: Arkansas State preview

Analyzing the opposition: Arkansas State preview

Previewing Michigan football's Week 3 matchup with Arkansas State

Premium content
 • Seth Berry

in other news

Three stars of the game: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

Three stars of the game: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

M&BR gives its three stars of the game as Michigan defeats Arkansas State.

 • Josh Henschke
Live Updates: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

Live Updates: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

Live updates from Michigan's Week 3 matchup against Arkansas State.

 • Brock Heilig
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den as Michigan takes on Arkansas State.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 15, 2024
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 3
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In