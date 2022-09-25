News More News
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 4

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 2nd (50.0)

Rushing yards per game: 11th (234.2)

Passing yards per game: 60th (254.8)

Offensive yards per game: 19th (489.0)

Total first downs: T-39th (96)

Turnovers lost: T-7th (2)

Third down conversion percentage: 36th (46.3%)

Red zone offense: 15th (95.8%)

Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-27th (4.00)

Sacks allowed per game: T-56th (1.75)

Defense

Scoring defense: 7th (11.0)

Total defense: 8th (244.8)

Rushing defense: 35th (109.0)

Passing defense: 60th (254.8)

Total first downs allowed: T-16th (56)

Turnovers gained: T-59th (6)

Sacks per game: T-28th (2.75)

Tackles for loss per game: T-62nd (5.8)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: T-25th (29.3%)

Special Teams

Average yards per punt return: 23rd (12.42)

Average yards per kick return: T-52nd (21.75)

Average yards per punt: 19th (46.7)

Field goal percentage: T-59th (75%)

