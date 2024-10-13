Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 7

Advertisement

WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights

Watch highlights of major Michigan target 2025 four-star Trey McKenney's Nike EYBL highlights.

Video content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

M&BR has the latest intel on 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh

M&BR has the latest on Andrew Olesh after not making the trip to Oregon.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Michigan Hockey looking to take weekend series over Arizona State

Michigan Hockey is 2-1 to begin the season and is looking to sweep the weekend series against Arizona State.

 • Josh Henschke
GAMF: Defensive midseason grades

M&BR's Dennis Fithian discusses Michigan's defensive grades at midseason.

Video content
 • Josh Henschke

