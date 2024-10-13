Advertisement
WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights
Watch highlights of major Michigan target 2025 four-star Trey McKenney's Nike EYBL highlights.
• Josh Henschke
INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
M&BR has the latest intel on 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
• Josh Henschke
INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh
M&BR has the latest on Andrew Olesh after not making the trip to Oregon.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan Hockey looking to take weekend series over Arizona State
Michigan Hockey is 2-1 to begin the season and is looking to sweep the weekend series against Arizona State.
• Josh Henschke
GAMF: Defensive midseason grades
M&BR's Dennis Fithian discusses Michigan's defensive grades at midseason.
• Josh Henschke
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 7
