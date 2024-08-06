Michigan has a known commodity in defensive back Will Johnson, someone who is trending toward another All-American in 2024.

Everyone is well aware that Johnson is the stalwart on defense and that he can take care of his own.

However, it's what's behind him that has a few lingering questions to be answered.

Sophomore cornerback Jyaire Hill is looking to be tabbed as the next man up behind Johnson. With the Wolverines adding two additions to the cornerback room via the portal, the staff is hoping that Hill can take the next step in his game.

So far, more than a week into camp, Johnson has noticed that Hill has stepped his game up.

"He definitely took that next step, so far” Johnson said. “He’s been a lot more reliable. Knows the playbook really well. He’s always in the right spot now. So he’s a really athletic guy, and he’s always on the ball. So he’s got a good chance at making a lot of plays this year.”

What does that next step look like exactly?

According to Johnson, consistency is key in his growth.

"Just being consistent," Johnson said. "Knowing what he’s supposed to be doing, not making the same mistake over and over. Just being a guy you can rely on and being consistent.”