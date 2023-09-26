Over the offseason, rumors began to circulate that Michigan's star cornerback, sophomore Will Johnson, would likely miss the non-conference schedule due to a nagging injury. Those rumors came to fruition (for the most part) this season, as Johnson missed Michigan's games against East Carolina and Bowling Green and played only eight snaps in the week 2 victory over UNLV.

Johnson, who broke onto the scene last year as a true freshman, endured minor knee surgery during the offseason, which set him back during spring ball and throughout the summer.

The sophomore confirmed on Tuesday night that the knee surgery he had during the offseason is what kept him out of Michigan's non-conference slate of games.

However, Johnson noted that if Ohio State had been on the schedule in any of the first three weeks, he would have played — his injury wasn't that serious.

"If I had to, I definitely could have... I just wanted to be my healthiest and the best I can for the team," Johnson said.

Because of Michigan's relatively easy non-conference schedule, Johnson was able to rest up and make sure he was fully healthy, which would benefit not only himself but the team as a whole.

When the sophomore returned to the field in full capacity last week against Rutgers, he said he was able to trust himself more and get out of the mental roadblock that presents itself when coming off an injury.

"This game did help me get more comfortable with my knee," Johnson said.

Despite playing only eight snaps in the team's first three games, Johnson was a full participant in Michigan's win over Rutgers, leading the team in snaps along with Josh Wallace at 43.

Johnson graded out at 63.1 by PFF, which was good for fourth-highest among the eight players who saw 30 or more snaps.

Now, as Michigan flips the page to Nebraska, Johnson is back at full strength and will look to return to the lockdown corner he was at the end of 2022.

"I'm feeling great. Just excited to be back out there; excited to be back out there every week. Just want to keep getting better every week."

"I'm good. Ready to go."

Michigan will take on Nebraska in Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 30. The game will air on FOX.