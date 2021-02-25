Wolverine TV: 7v7 Clips Of Four-Star Michigan DB Target Marcus Allen
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Myrtle Beach last weekend for the NFA 7v7 East Regional and saw four-star cornerback target Marcus Allen in action.
Watch full clips below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook