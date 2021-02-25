 7v7 Clips Of Four-Star Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DB Target Marcus Allen
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-25 19:47:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: 7v7 Clips Of Four-Star Michigan DB Target Marcus Allen

Georgia defensive back Marcus Allen holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer, Jim Harbaugh.
Georgia defensive back Marcus Allen holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Myrtle Beach last weekend for the NFA 7v7 East Regional and saw four-star cornerback target Marcus Allen in action.

Watch full clips below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}