 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Commits Starting To Waver Ahead Of Signing Day?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Five Michigan Commits That Are On The Fence About Signing

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland identify five Michigan Wolverines football commits that are on the fence about signing.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Blue Chips: Father Of Louis Hansen Talks Michigan, Recent Visit

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On OSU Cancellation

Michigan Wolverines football LB commit Branden Jennings is a former FSU commit.
Michigan Wolverines football LB commit Branden Jennings is a former FSU commit. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}