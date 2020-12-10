Wolverine TV: Five Michigan Commits That Are On The Fence About Signing
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland identify five Michigan Wolverines football commits that are on the fence about signing.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Blue Chips: Father Of Louis Hansen Talks Michigan, Recent Visit
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On OSU Cancellation
---
