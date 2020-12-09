 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Talking U-M vs. OSU cancellation
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 15:56:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On OSU Cancellation

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about the OSU game cancellation, more.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines Football and Ohio State is off for the first time since 1917.
Michigan Wolverines Football and Ohio State is off for the first time since 1917. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}