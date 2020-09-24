The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down five candidates to be Michigan Wolverines football's second tight end commit in the class of 2022, after landing new pledge Marlin Klein this week.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Mammoth 2022 In-State DT Deone Walker Remaining In Contact With Michigan

RELATED: Faster, Stronger Ronnie Bell Ready To Be Joe Milton's No. 1 Target