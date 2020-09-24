 Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Possibilities At Tight End For Michigan In 2022
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 15:53:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Five Possibilities At Tight End For Michigan In 2022

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down five candidates to be Michigan Wolverines football's second tight end commit in the class of 2022, after landing new pledge Marlin Klein this week.

Michigan Wolverines football tight ends coach Sherrone Moore is looking for another pledge in 2022 after landing Marlin Klein.
Michigan Wolverines football tight ends coach Sherrone Moore is looking for another pledge in 2022 after landing Marlin Klein. (Per Kjeldsen)
