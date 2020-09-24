 Mammoth 2022 In-State DT Deone Walker Remaining In Contact With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
football

Mammoth 2022 In-State DT Deone Walker Remaining In Contact With Michigan

High school football returned to Michigan over the weekend.

One of the biggest contests in the state saw rivals Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech and Detroit (Mich.) King clash in a battle for the city.

Rising 2022 Cass Tech defensive tackle Deone Walker helped his team make one final stop in the game’s last minute, which sealed a thrilling victory.

“It was a great feeling,” Walker said. “I still remember what they did to us last year, so I’m glad we came back and won. My goals the rest of the season are bonding more with my team and winning state.”

On the recruiting front, Walker holds early offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Michigan and Pitt.

And more schools made sure to reach out on Sept. 1.

