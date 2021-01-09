 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB JJ McCarthy Highlights From Pylon All-American Practice
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-09 16:22:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: JJ McCarthy Highlights From Pylon All-American Practice

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy has signed with Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy signed with Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland is in Dallas for the Pylon All-American game and saw Rivals100 Michigan quarterback signee JJ McCarthy at practice today.

Watch clips from the session below.

---

