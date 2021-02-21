Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Ohio State Win
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball notched a win over No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon in Columbus, 92-87. Head coach Juwan Howard and players reacted to the big win after the game.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Chaundee Brown
Ohio State Basketball Head Coach Chris Holtmann
Ohio State Basketball Sophomore Forward E.J. Liddell
