 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard Had To Say After Beating Ohio State...
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-21 15:37:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Ohio State Win

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball notched a win over No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon in Columbus, 92-87. Head coach Juwan Howard and players reacted to the big win after the game.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Chaundee Brown

Ohio State Basketball Head Coach Chris Holtmann

Ohio State Basketball Sophomore Forward E.J. Liddell

