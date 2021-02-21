No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball notched a win over No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon in Columbus, 92-87. Head coach Juwan Howard and players reacted to the big win after the game.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: No. 3 Michigan Basketball Wins Instant Classic At No. 4 Ohio State, 92-87

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: U-M Busts The Bucks, 92-87

RELATED: Box Score