 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Ceyair Wright Interviews Michigan Commit Cristian Dixon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-20 18:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Target Ceyair Wright Interviews Cristian Dixon

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

2021 Rivals100 cornerback and Michigan Wolverines football target Ceyair Wright interviews 2021 Michigan wide receiver pledge Cristian Dixon.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines football target Ceyair Wright interviews pledge Cristian Dixon.
Michigan Wolverines football target Ceyair Wright interviews pledge Cristian Dixon. (The Wolverine)

