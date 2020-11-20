Wolverine TV: Michigan Target Ceyair Wright Interviews Cristian Dixon
2021 Rivals100 cornerback and Michigan Wolverines football target Ceyair Wright interviews 2021 Michigan wide receiver pledge Cristian Dixon.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
