 Game Highlights Of 2023 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Target Dante Moore
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 13:48:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Game Highlights Of 2023 QB Target Dante Moore

Detroit quarterback Dante Moore holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Detroit quarterback Dante Moore holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Michigan over the weekend and saw elite 2023 Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore in playoff action.

Watch highlights below.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}