Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Team Captains Discuss Fall Camp
Michigan Wolverines football announced its four 2021 team captains — junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross and sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis — who met with the media to discuss the honor and talk fall camp.
Watch the interviews below
Michigan Football WR Ronnie Bell
Michigan Football DE Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Football LB Josh Ross
Michigan Football OL Andrew Vastardis
---
