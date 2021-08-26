Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Team Captains Discuss Fall Camp

 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Football Team Captains Talk Fall Camp
Michigan Wolverines football announced its four 2021 team captains — junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross and sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis — who met with the media to discuss the honor and talk fall camp.

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Intel On Michigan's Wednesday Night Scrimmage

RELATED: Ranking Michigan Football's Games From Most To Least Difficult

Michigan Football WR Ronnie Bell

Michigan Football DE Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan Football LB Josh Ross

Michigan Football OL Andrew Vastardis

