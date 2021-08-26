INSIDE THE FORT (ITF), Part 1: In-Depth Wednesday Night Scrimmage Breakdown

CLICK HERE to read the Inside The Fort or find an excerpt below.

We provide behind-the-scenes insight on Michigan's Wednesday night scrimmage — who stood out, who the likely starters are, some backup names to know, areas to improve and aspects of the game the Wolverines are solid at.

This edition of Inside The Fort brings you plenty of Michigan Wolverines football intel just nine days before the team opens up the 2021 season against Western Michigan.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's seventh Michigan Wolverines football team held another scrimmage Wednesday, and several had their moments. Here’s what we picked up …

Last scrimmage (a week or so ago), the offense seemed to get the better of the defense, with quarterback redshirt freshman Cade McNamara leading the way. More of the ‘ones’ played this time, and the defense was better than the offense this time around.

This group likes each other at this point, and it’s evident in the way they play together … a lot of motivation to prove last year was a fluke. Freshman J.J. McCarthy was the better of the two quarterbacks Wednesday night — it’s clear McNamara is 1a and McCarthy is 1b. McCarthy threw some nice balls and made some plays with his feet last night — he’s going to play some this year.

Harbaugh said last month second-year freshman Dan Villari might play in a Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints) type role, and they’ve been using him like that in some two-point situations, etc. … and he looked good doing it. He’s also throwing it pretty well.

We aren’t predicting he’ll play meaningful snaps during games in his career, but he’s making progress and could have some moments in a Hill-type role. Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman was playing with the threes and fours.

