Safety R.J. Moten Will Play A Big Role For Michigan Football This Fall
There has been a lot of talk about Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill, a third-year sophomore, heading into the 2021 season. During last year's six-game slate, Hill finished second on the team in tackles with 46, and notched five pass breakups and one interception.
This year, he'll be asked to play some cornerback and nickelback in addition to his duties at safety. But that will only work if there's someone reliable there to step into his typical job so he can move around.
Enter second-year freshman R.J. Moten, who played in just one game on special teams last season but has had an outstanding offseason. He's right behind Hill on the depth chart at free safety, and said Tuesday that he's working in with both the ones and the twos during fall camp practices.
"No matter what I’m doing, I’m going to help the team out — whether it’s on defense, special teams, whatever," Moten said.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Cornelius Johnson On Cade McNamara, More From Player Pressers
RELATED: Michigan Football Must 'Win The Winnable Games,' Steal Some 'Toss-Ups'
Having a year under his belt has made him much more comfortable, and it made picking up an entirely new defensive scheme — which he says fits his skills "100 percent" — that much easier.
"Last year, I’m thankful for redshirting and not playing," Moten said. "It allowed me to understand the game more and how the staff works and really college football in general."
When asked what he worked on the most this offseason, Moten said it was the little things.
"Really just to hone in on the details to better my craft, better my man-to-man and my zone skills and really understand this new playbook," he explained.
Under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, the safeties will have a lot of responsibility. Macdonald ultimately makes the play call, but the group on the back end will have to recognize the look the opposing offense is giving them, then adjust accordingly. It helps that the bunch has forged a great chemistry, Moten said, and that fifth-year senior Brad Hawkins has taken the next step as a leader.
"Very tight — tighter than last year. Especially [with] Brad Hawkins," Moten said of the chemistry. "He’s really the leader, and he’ll always bring us closer. We’ll hang out sometimes in the hotel, we’ll hang out outside of practice, outside of school. I can tell it’s more of a brotherhood this year."
First-year safeties coach Ron Bellamy, a former Michigan wide receiver, has also added a boost.
"Coach Bellamy is a great coach," Moten said. "He brings in that kind of dad figure, because we don’t get to go home a lot. He brings in that dad figure for us and keeps us on the right path."
Moten was asked what his strength is right now as a young player. Fans have yet to see him play a big role, but that's about to change when the Wolverines take the field Sept. 4.
"Just the ability to be versatile, be able to be around the field, be around the ball and be able to be free and not have to worry about the little things," he said.
NOTES
• Moten's father, Ron Moten, played college football at Florida and went on to play several years for the Philadelphia Eagles. While he's encouraged his son at Michigan, he hasn't sugar coated a thing, Moten said.
"My dad just keeps it real with me," Moten explained. "He told me, coming here that it’s not going to be all cupcakes and have fun and all that. He kept it real. He was like, ‘You might not play. You might play. It doesn’t matter,’ but no matter what it is, he just told me to stay focused."
• Asked about what makes Hill such a dangerous player in the secondary, Moten said it's all about the different things he's able to do — which is a reason why his role is expected to expand in a big way this fall.
"Dax is versatile, that’s what makes him dangerous," Moten said. "In practice, he’s doing what he does in the games – making plays, this side of the field, that side of the field, picking balls off, big hits."
