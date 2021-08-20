Michigan Wolverines Football: Defensive Two-Deep Two Weeks Into Fall Camp

DEFENSIVE END/OLB

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Aidan Hutchinson is a projected high round draft pick (AP Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 97 Aidan Hutchinson 6-6 265 Jr./2 91 Taylor Upshaw 6-4 262 R-So./3 Note: This has become a hybrid end/linebacker position in a 3-4 look in which the ends often play in a stand-up position on early downs. Hutchinson has been everything expected in the early going, while Upshaw has shown tremendous improvement in camp, per observers.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Chris Hinton needs to step up for Michigan Wolverines football to reach its goals (USA Today Sports Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 95 Donovan Jeter 6-3 325 R-Jr./2 96 Julius Welschof 6-6 288 R-So./3 Note: Jeter is, once again, earning praise for his offseason, having upped his game. He needs to show the same consistency on the field this fall. Welschof is an athletic ‘freak’ who continues to improve.

NOSE TACKLE

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 58 Mazi Smith 6-3 326 R-Fr./4 67 Jess Speight 6-5 310 R-Jr./2 Note: Smith gained 21 pounds and had a great spring, came back this fall in great shape and is expected to be a stalwart in the middle. He still needs to be more consistent and bring it on every play. Speight also added 20 pounds and is a worker. He’ll be in the rotation.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

15 Chris Hinton 6-4 310 So./3 94 Kris Jenkins 6-3 275 Fr./4 Note: Hinton showed flashes last year but was inconsistent in spring and still needs to step up this fall. They need more from the former five-star. Jenkins earned praise last year for his work ethic and has added some weight to move into contention for playing time.

SAM/BUCK

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 55 David Ojabo 6-5 250 R-Fr./4 90 Mike Morris 6-6 278 R-Fr./4 Note: Ojabo was disruptive at times in the spring game and is coming on as a pass rusher. Morris is another of the spring standouts and will battle to start, having been impressive in the fall per practice observers.

MIKE LINEBACKER

Michael Barrett has work to do to start this fall. (AP Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 41 Nikhai Hill-Green 6-1 220 Fr./4 23 Michael Barrett 6-0 227 R-So./3 Note: Barrett slid over from the now defunct viper (hybrid safety/linebacker) position and hasn’t been as productive. Hill-Green has moved past him on the depth chart and earned praise from Harbaugh as ‘everything you look for in a linebacker.’ He could be a great one.

WILL LINEBACKER

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 12 Josh Ross 6-2 224 R-Jr./2 25 Junior Colson 6-2 225 Fr./4 OR 20 Kalel Mullings 6-1 236 Fr./4 Note: True freshman Colson has impressed since arriving on campus as an early enrollee, and he is as athletic as advertised. He’s going to be a ‘beast’ per Hutchinson. But Ross is playing his best football, having lost weight and returning in good shape. Colson has been banged up and missed time, but Mullings has stepped up in a big way after a spotty spring.

CORNERBACK

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Gemon Green is ready to take another step in 2021 (USA Today Sports Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 22 Gemon Green 6-2 181 R-So./3 24 George Johnson 6-0 186 R-Fr./4 Note: Green was a pleasant surprise and had some solid moments last year, though he struggled at times in coverage. Johnson has emerged after an impressive summer, but he still has work to do to play regularly.

CORNERBACK

5 DJ Turner 6-0 181 R-Fr./4 4 Vincent Gray 6-2 192 R-So./3 Note: Gray struggled in coverage as the No. 1 corner last year but will likely be playing much more in zone coverage this season; still, Turner appears to have moved past him on the depth chart after great spring and summer sessions.

STRONG SAFETY

Fifth-year senior Brad Hawkins is the stalwart in the Michigan Wolverines Football secondary. (AP Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 2 Brad Hawkins 6-1 221 5th-Sr./1 6 R.J. Moten 6-0 221 Fr./4 Note: Hawkins was one of the spring standouts on defense. He’ll be the quarterback of the secondary, while Moten is one of the up-and-comers in a talented young secondary.

FREE SAFETY

Daxton Hill is primed for a big third season at safety (Per Kjeldsen)