Michigan Wolverines Football: Offensive Two-Deep Two Weeks Into Fall Camp

Quarterback

Quarterback Cade McNamara is slated to start the opener against Western Michigan. (AP Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. Remaining 12 Cade McNamara 6-1 212 (R-Fr./4 years) 9 J.J. McCarthy 6-3 197 ( Fr./4) Note: Both quarterbacks were playing well a few weeks in, with McCarthy having improved dramatically since spring. McNamara remained a step ahead, though, with an outstanding summer and nice start to fall camp.

Running Back

Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins is one of the underrated players on the U-M offense. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry last year. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 25 Hassan Haskins 6-1 220 (R-So./3) 2 Blake Corum 5-8 200 (Fr./4) Note: Both backs have played very well this fall, arriving in great shape. Head coach Jim Harbaugh called them 1a and 1b at Big Ten Media Day, and it’s played out that way early. Freshman Donovan Edwards will get some touches, too.

Receiver

Michigan Wolverines football's Cornelius Johnson has been U-M's best receiver in camp, per some. (USA Today Sports Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 8 Ronnie Bell 6-0 192 (Jr./2) 85 Daylen Baldwin 6-2 180 ( Fr./4) Note: Bell is Mr. Steady and has had a very good camp, while Baldwin has been ‘really, really good’ as a transfer, per practice observers. Receiver could be a team strength this year.

Receiver

Second-year receiver Roman Wilson is one of the fastest players on the Michigan Wolverines football team.. (AP Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 6 Cornelius Johnson 6-3 211 So./3 14 Roman Wilson 6-0 180 Fr./4 Note: Johnson was one of the two receivers who stood out most in the spring, according to offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, and observers say he was the best receiver in camp through the first two weeks. Wilson has the speed to beat people deep and might be the fastest of the bunch.

Slot Receiver

Veteran Mike Sainristil has followed up a great spring with a very good fall camp for Michigan Wolverines football.. (Per Kjeldsen)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 19 Mike Sainristil 5-10 183 So./3 3 A.J. Henning 5-10 185 Fr./4 Note: Sainristil made a move in the spring, according to Gattis, and was very dependable — he’s had a nice camp — while Henning continues to emerge. They and the others outside will be pushed by true freshman Andrel Anthony, who Harbaugh said makes at least one big play in every practice.

Tight End

Michigan Wolverines football tight end Erick All is primed for a breakout season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 83 Erick All 6-4 245 So./3 86 Luke Schoonmaker 6-5 250 R-So./3 Note: All is a physical specimen. He’s missed some time this fall, but he should be good to go and figures to be a bigger part of the offense. He’s been catching the ball well in practice — he needs to continue it in games. Schoonmaker has been one of camps pleasant surprises and has made a move, while second-year Matt Hibner has also upped his game to earn Harbaugh’s praise.

Left Tackle

Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Ryan Hayes is inked in to start this year (AP Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 76 Ryan Hayes 6-7 307 R-So./3 52 Karsen Barnhart 6-4 307 R-Fr./4 Note: Harbaugh named Hayes as one of three starters early in camp. He’s been solid. The coach also said it would be tough to keep Barnhart off the field, too … he’s been good. He could play guard, as well, but needs to get a bit stronger.

Left Guard

Michigan Wolverines football left guard Trevor Keegan has the lead to start over Chuck Filiaga. (Lon Horwedel)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 77 Trevor Keegan 6-6 324 R-Fr./4 66 Chuck Filiaga 6-6 337 R-Jr./2 Note: Keegan came on strong in spring remains a step ahead. Filiaga, last year’s starter, struggled in six games last season, but Harbaugh said he’s really improved and had a good first week and a half.

Center

Michigan Wolverines football sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis is one of U-M's top IQ players on offense. (AP Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 68 Andrew Vastardis 6-3 294 6th-Sr./1 51 Greg Crippen 6-4 290 Fr./4 Note: Vastardis has held on to the starting job as the most experienced lineman on the team, but second-year frosh Zak Zinter has been working here, too. He’d likely be the guy in the middle if Vastardis faltered. Crippen, though, earned Harbaugh’s praise as one of the 10 best linemen, having picked up where he left off in spring.

Right Guard

Michigan Wolverines football freshman Zak Zinter (No. 65) is the (USA TODAY Sports Images)

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. 65 Zak Zinter 6-6 320 Fr./4 70 Nolan Rumler 6-3 332 R-Fr./4 Note: Zinter is Michigan’s best lineman and perhaps the Wolverines’ best offensive player, Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Day. He’s been a bit banged up, but they’ll rely on him to anchor the line. Rumler is one of the strongest players up front and continues to progress.

Right Tackle

Michigan Wolverines football veteran Andrew Stueber is one of three linemen having earned a starting job after week two. (AP Images)