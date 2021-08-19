Michigan Wolverines Football: Offensive Two-Deep Two Weeks Into Fall Camp
Michigan Wolverines football is two weeks into fall camp, and there's plenty of competition for jobs heading into the opener with Western Michigan. Here's what we've picked up about the position battles after a couple weeks ...
Quarterback
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig. Remaining
12 Cade McNamara 6-1 212 (R-Fr./4 years)
9 J.J. McCarthy 6-3 197 ( Fr./4)
Note: Both quarterbacks were playing well a few weeks in, with McCarthy having improved dramatically since spring. McNamara remained a step ahead, though, with an outstanding summer and nice start to fall camp.
Running Back
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
25 Hassan Haskins 6-1 220 (R-So./3)
2 Blake Corum 5-8 200 (Fr./4)
Note: Both backs have played very well this fall, arriving in great shape. Head coach Jim Harbaugh called them 1a and 1b at Big Ten Media Day, and it’s played out that way early. Freshman Donovan Edwards will get some touches, too.
Receiver
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
8 Ronnie Bell 6-0 192 (Jr./2)
85 Daylen Baldwin 6-2 180 ( Fr./4)
Note: Bell is Mr. Steady and has had a very good camp, while Baldwin has been ‘really, really good’ as a transfer, per practice observers. Receiver could be a team strength this year.
Receiver
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
6 Cornelius Johnson 6-3 211 So./3
14 Roman Wilson 6-0 180 Fr./4
Note: Johnson was one of the two receivers who stood out most in the spring, according to offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, and observers say he was the best receiver in camp through the first two weeks. Wilson has the speed to beat people deep and might be the fastest of the bunch.
Slot Receiver
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
19 Mike Sainristil 5-10 183 So./3
3 A.J. Henning 5-10 185 Fr./4
Note: Sainristil made a move in the spring, according to Gattis, and was very dependable — he’s had a nice camp — while Henning continues to emerge. They and the others outside will be pushed by true freshman Andrel Anthony, who Harbaugh said makes at least one big play in every practice.
Tight End
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
83 Erick All 6-4 245 So./3
86 Luke Schoonmaker 6-5 250 R-So./3
Note: All is a physical specimen. He’s missed some time this fall, but he should be good to go and figures to be a bigger part of the offense. He’s been catching the ball well in practice — he needs to continue it in games. Schoonmaker has been one of camps pleasant surprises and has made a move, while second-year Matt Hibner has also upped his game to earn Harbaugh’s praise.
Left Tackle
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
76 Ryan Hayes 6-7 307 R-So./3
52 Karsen Barnhart 6-4 307 R-Fr./4
Note: Harbaugh named Hayes as one of three starters early in camp. He’s been solid. The coach also said it would be tough to keep Barnhart off the field, too … he’s been good. He could play guard, as well, but needs to get a bit stronger.
Left Guard
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
77 Trevor Keegan 6-6 324 R-Fr./4
66 Chuck Filiaga 6-6 337 R-Jr./2
Note: Keegan came on strong in spring remains a step ahead. Filiaga, last year’s starter, struggled in six games last season, but Harbaugh said he’s really improved and had a good first week and a half.
Center
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
68 Andrew Vastardis 6-3 294 6th-Sr./1
51 Greg Crippen 6-4 290 Fr./4
Note: Vastardis has held on to the starting job as the most experienced lineman on the team, but second-year frosh Zak Zinter has been working here, too. He’d likely be the guy in the middle if Vastardis faltered. Crippen, though, earned Harbaugh’s praise as one of the 10 best linemen, having picked up where he left off in spring.
Right Guard
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
65 Zak Zinter 6-6 320 Fr./4
70 Nolan Rumler 6-3 332 R-Fr./4
Note: Zinter is Michigan’s best lineman and perhaps the Wolverines’ best offensive player, Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Day. He’s been a bit banged up, but they’ll rely on him to anchor the line. Rumler is one of the strongest players up front and continues to progress.
Right Tackle
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
71 Andrew Stueber 6-7 338 R-Jr./2
53 Trente Jones 6-4 307 R-So./3
Note: Stueber is Mr. Dependable up front. He’s not the most athletic, but he gets every ounce out of his body due to his work ethic. He could slide to guard if Zinter starts at center. Jones had a great spring and came back strong in the fall after a good summer, having made a move to crack the two-deep.
