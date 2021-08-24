Wolverine TV: Cornelius Johnson On Cade McNamara, More From Player Pressers
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green, sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and second-year freshman safety R.J. Moten met with the media Tuesday and discussed fall camp, their units and more.
Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
Michigan Football Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson
Michigan Football Cornerback Gemon Green
Michigan Football Safety R.J. Moten
