 Michigan Wolverines Football: Cornelius Johnson On Cade McNamara, More From Player Pressers
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-24 15:48:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Cornelius Johnson On Cade McNamara, More From Player Pressers

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green, sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and second-year freshman safety R.J. Moten met with the media Tuesday and discussed fall camp, their units and more.

Michigan Football Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson

Michigan Football Cornerback Gemon Green

Michigan Football Safety R.J. Moten

