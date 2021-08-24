Several thoughts about the Michigan football team heading into week three, only 11 (!) days before the opener with Western Michigan ...

First off ... we really like what we're hearing about the culture and the makeup of this team, and credit the new assistant coach additions for much of it. Mike Hart, in particular, is one of those "you'd better know what it means to put on the winged helmet" kinds of guys — loves his players, but not a players' coach — and like the guys who played here before and won titles, doesn't accept mediocrity.

***CONTINUE READING: Thoughts On Michigan Football Two-Plus Weeks Into Camp

RELATED: Michigan Football Must 'Win The Winnable Games,' Steal Some 'Toss-Ups'

RELATED: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson On Todd McShay's Top 50 Draft Prospects List