Michigan Wolverines Football: Daxton Hill Excited For New Responsibilities

“I’m really trying to hone in on every position. Whether it’s corner, safety, nickel … I’m really just learning my plays every day, doing extra time after meetings,” he said.” I’m just really focusing on not just one position but really just having a good balance between each position they’re having me playing.”

Hill insists it hasn’t been a burden moving around from safety to corner to nickel, but he’s playing primarily at the safety position. There’s still a lot more to know than under former D.C. Don Brown, and he’s got his nose in the playbook each night figuring it all out.

Daxton Hill has had a number of secondary coaches in his years at Michigan, and he still only has sophomore eligibility. He’s learned something from all of them, and now he’ll be asked to expand his duties even more under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Much of it depends on substitutions and when guys need a breather, but there are also plays designed to take advantage of his talents.

“We definitely have a lot of different packages we’re running right now. Basically, whatever package they need me in, that’s what I’m playing,” he said, adding he’s playing about as much corner as he did last year because the other corners are playing well. “It suits me really well.

“Coming from last year, we really didn’t have too much to really show our true talents. Now I feel like we have more freedom, a lot more tools to work from, whether it’s our talent or the coaches calls … a lot more calls. That comes with more abilities, more freedom to the ball, not being one dimensional.”

He stopped short of calling it predictable, but it was clear he was excited about the possibilities.

Learning the defense has been a process, and it started in the spring. They continue to add more each day, and Hill admitted it’s been tough to digest.

“It’s a lot, but I’m studying every day, so it’s ingrained in my head,” he said. “It’s really just based on what the offense id doing, what coach Mac sees. He just came from the Ravens, so he’s seen it all.

“It’s all based on what he feels is the best defense to call during certain offensive sets, and it’s based off coach Mac making sure we are in the right spots.”

And he’s enjoying every minute learning it.

“I love it,” he said. “I know what I can do on the field, know what my teammates can do on the field.”

NOTES

• Hill said he hasn’t thought too much about his future beyond this year. He’ll be eligible for the NFL Draft, and he’ll likely be a high round draft pick if he goes.

“I think about it a little bit, but I’m kind of focused on right now, more in the moment,” he said. “I’m just trying to focus on my team and what we have going on this year. I feel like we have a great thing going on this year.”

• New secondary coach Steve Clinkscale has made an impact on him and his teammates, Hill said.

“He’s a fiery guy. You can definitely hear him when you come in the building at 7 a.m. until the night … you’re going to hear him,” Hill said.

“He’s been in the game for while. He has a lot to offer … wisdom. He’s a very wise guy. You definitely pay attention to him whenever he speaks, as well as my other coaches.”

• Hill hasn’t received many NIL opportunities since the July 1 inclusion date.

“It’s died down now,” he said. “July 1, that was a big deal around whole country. Once it started, that was that. For me it’s died down; I’m not really focused on it. Other players, major quarterbacks in college football, that’s more a thing to worry about for them. For me, it’s not really a big deal right now.”

• Safety R.J. Moten has emerged as one of camp’s pleasant surprises. Hill is among those who have been impressed.

“He definitely is very good. He’s an overall good player whether it’s studying film, knowing the calls. I feel like he’s one of our best callers, whether it’s motion on offense … he knows what to call out,” Hill said. “That’s a strong suit.

“Also, he’s a physical player. He definitely has a good balance between knowing the offense as well as playing his game.”