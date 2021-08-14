INSIDE THE FORT (ITF), Part 2: Loaded Michigan Football And Basketball Buzz

Then, we give some information on Michigan basketball's practices, including on who is stepping up as leaders, what second-year center Hunter Dickinson is working on, which freshman continue to impress and more.

We discuss Michigan football's fall camp, and provide more updates on who is performing at a high level and where things stand after one week. Check out Part 1 of ITF from Thursday for more behind-the-scenes scuttlebutt from practice.

Michigan Wolverine football, season 7 under Jim Harbaugh, is up and running, and yeah … there’s a lot of optimism in the building about what’s transpiring. This team is talented, flying under the radar, and hungry …

We’ve heard this all before, of course, but even some of the pessimists in the real ‘Fort’ have noted the high level of play at a number of positions. Linebacker player has been the most pleasant surprise with Nikhai Hill-Green having emerged and Josh Ross playing at a very high level (again — it’s early), and the depth there is solid.

But what of the defensive line? There have been some reports that Julius Welschof has been really good, but he’s still down a bit on the depth chart. Head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t even mention him yesterday when talking about the D-line, which was probably an oversight … however, if he had been standing out, you can be sure Harbaugh would have thought to include him.

We actually saw him downtown Thursday with Aidan Hutchinson, and he looks great. They both do, in fact, and Hutchinson is also off to a great start at his new position. Harbaugh mentioned Donovan Jeter as one who is standing out with his consistency … we’ve heard that before, of course, and we’re going to need to see it to believe it (with no disrespect intended).

