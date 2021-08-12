INSIDE THE FORT (ITF), Part 1: Michigan Practice Intel, Depth Chart Movers

This edition of Inside The Fort brings Michigan Wolverines fans significant behind-the-scenes intel on the Maize and Blue's fall camp practices, including some surprise standouts and big movers on the depth chart. We provide information on the Wolverines' quarterback situation and how the top two signal-callers are playing to this point, which offensive position group has been the most impressive, a surging linebacker and more. Look for Part 2 of Inside The Fort tomorrow. *** CLICK HERE to read the Inside The Fort and/or find an excerpt below. ***

Michigan Wolverines football freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been on campus since January. (J.J. McCarthy / Instagram)

