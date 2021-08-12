INSIDE THE FORT (ITF), Part 1: Michigan Practice Intel, Depth Chart Movers
This edition of Inside The Fort brings Michigan Wolverines fans significant behind-the-scenes intel on the Maize and Blue's fall camp practices, including some surprise standouts and big movers on the depth chart.
We provide information on the Wolverines' quarterback situation and how the top two signal-callers are playing to this point, which offensive position group has been the most impressive, a surging linebacker and more.
Look for Part 2 of Inside The Fort tomorrow.
Yesterday was the first day in pads, and there was a lot to like, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Keeping in mind they've only been going at it for six days, these guys are playing well together, especially in the back end. As fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins reported yesterday, young safeties R.J. Moten, one of the faster risers on the team this spring and a great worker/attitude guy, and Makari Paige have really elevated their games. That's really helped them be able to move Dax Hill around, to the point that he could play a lot of corner (not just nickel) if necessary.
In fact, from one close to it previously concerned about the defense —"they've been playing really well" ... again, keeping in mind that we're only six days and one padded practice in. Gemon Green and DJ Turner are still the two corners we expect to start the opener, depending on what set the Wolverines employ for the first snaps against Western Michigan, and Turner continues to impress.
But the one player on defense who might have made the biggest move — and it really shouldn't be that big a surprise, given what we've reported on him in the last several months — freshman Nikhai Hill-Green.
