Michigan Football LB Junior Colson: 'This Scheme Fits Me'

Michigan Wolverines football is in the midst of a schematic transition on the defensive side of the ball, which means freshmen — like Junior Colson, a former four-star, top-100 recruit — are playing in a different system than the one they originally planned on being a part when signing with the program. For the most part, they're also playing for new coaches, with the Wolverines having brought in coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebackers coach George Helow, safeties coach Ron Bellamy and defensive passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale. Colson was an early enrollee and has been in Ann Arbor since January. During his seven-plus months on campus, the Haiti native who largely grew up in the Nashville area has found a "second home" at Michigan, while getting acclimated on and off the field. "I’m really enjoying this process," Colson said on a recent episode of The Wolverine Podcast. "A lot of people around here have really brought me into their fold, so I feel like [it’s] a family here, which is one of the reasons why I committed here. The coaches are amazing. The people in town, they’re fabulous. Every time you go outside, ‘Hi, how are you?’ Introducing, meeting new people. "I haven’t been as home sick as I thought I would be. It’s been a good process, a good transition." RELATED: Aidan Hutchinson Tabbed As The Second-Biggest 'Freak' In College Football RELATED: Sights And Sounds From Michigan Football's First Three Fall Camp Practices

Michigan Wolverines football LB Junior Colson is originally from Haiti. (Junior Colson / Instagram)

Colson quickly grew his bond with Helow, Macdonald and the rest of the staff. "It’s been amazing. Practice has been amazing; I’ve enjoyed it from the first day of practice," he said. "When I first came I was skeptical [of the new coaches], but after I met them, got to work with them — they’re amazing. They’re probably the best coaches I’ve worked with, and I believe they can take me to the next level of my talent." He spends time daily with Helow, who is making sure Colson learns the entire defense, not just the WILL linebacker spot where he is slated to play at this fall. Macdonald is running the operation, and Colson has full trust in him to turn Michigan's defensive fortunes around in 2021. "We kind of went a little back, because he was at Maryland and he recruited me pretty hard at Maryland," Colson explained of Helow. "But he’s a great coach. I probably meet with him every day, just on film, making sure I know everything just to be able to play at my best. ... He can switch me around, move me around so I can be at my best. It’s been amazing working with him. "[Macdonald is] a great guy, a great person. Coaching-wise, he’s phenomenal. That man’s a genius when it comes to coaching. Coming up with plays … coming up with plays on the fly sometimes, too. Sometimes in practice, he’s like, ‘Let’s make this adjustment,’ which I’ve really enjoyed because you can tell how it’s going to be in the games. He can make adjustments on the fly "His background is deep. You can’t coach in the NFL for that long without knowing what you’re doing. And he’s brought all of that to college. This year, he’s going to show everybody that he’s the best coach out there."

