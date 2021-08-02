 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Freshman LB Junior Colson Talks U-M Experience, Expectations For Season
Wolverine TV: Interview With Michigan Freshman LB Junior Colson

TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland sits down with Michigan Wolverines football freshman linebacker Junior Colson, who discusses his experience thus far at U-M, his expectations for the upcoming season and more.

Watch or listen to the interview below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

