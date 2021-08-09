Aidan Hutchinson Tabbed As The Second-Biggest 'Freak' In College Football

The definition of a 'freak,' according to Merriam-Webster, is, "a person or animal having a physical oddity and appearing in a circus sideshow." On the football field, standing out for possessing unique physical traits is a good thing, and that's exactly what Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson does, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, who tabbed him at No. 2 in his annual ranking of the biggest freaks in college football. Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Julius Welschof checked in at No. 33 on the list. The premise of Feldman's rankings is to "showcase guys who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the rare physical abilities that wow even those who observe gifted athletes every day." Former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, who was drafted No. 21 overall by the Indianapolis Colts this past spring, topped the 2020 edition. "Last year’s top guy, Kwity Paye, was freaky enough, but one of his Michigan teammates is near the top this year, and sources in the program say he’s right in line with Paye’s freakish numbers," Feldman wrote, lauding Hutchinson. RELATED: Sights And Sounds From Michigan Football's First Three Fall Camp Practices RELATED: First-Day Michigan Football Fall Camp Standout

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is a second-team preseason All-American according to Sporting News. (Lon Horwedel)

Michigan coaches and players have raved about Hutchinson — a returning captain who missed the majority of last season with an injury — this offseason. He's also receiving plenty of praise from outside the program as well, with ESPN analyst Todd McShay having tabbed him as a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's fully expected to have a big season, then impress during the pre-draft process. "After an injury-shortened season that limited him to three games with 15 tackles, sources inside the program expect Hutchinson, who made 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2019, to have a huge 2021 season," Feldman wrote. "We had his former teammate Kwity Paye at the top of this list a year ago, and we hear that 265-pound Hutchinson is every bit as big a Freak. Added Feldman: "'He’s gonna test really well when he goes to the combine,' one source said. He has a huge chip on his shoulder and can be right where Kwity was (in those agility numbers), running low 4.6s, with a mid-30s vert, but he’s over 6-6, and he’s gonna bench (225) in the 30s. "While at Michigan, Paye clocked the second-best 3-cone time on the team at 6.37. This offseason, Hutchinson timed 6.54, which would’ve been better than anyone at the 2020 combine. In addition, he vertical jumped 36 inches, ran a 4.64 40 and ripped off a 4.07 shuttle time. Hutchinson also did a 2.57-second reactive plyo stair, which at 265, amazed even his strength coaches. He is the first athlete that veteran strength coach Ben Herbert has witnessed do a “Turkish Get-up” with 135 pounds and no collars (to lock on the plates) in 24 years working in college weight rooms. (Any mistake or hint of imbalance in keeping the bar perfectly level, and the weight will slide off.) "In case you were wondering, a year later when Paye had his NFL pro day, he matched his time in the 3-cone drill. Paye, then 10 pounds lighter, also ran a 4.52 40 faster than the 4.57 he had last offseason; vertical jumped an inch higher (35.5) and did six more reps (36) on the bench press at 225 pounds."

