What we've picked up about the spring depth chart from sources on and off the record, along with notes on each position.

Today — the defense. Because 2020 was a “free” year of eligibility per the NCAA, we will include it as such in the class years.

Defensive End/OLB

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.

97 Aidan Hutchinson 6-6 269 Jr./2

91 Taylor Upshaw 6-4 256 R-So./3

Note: This has become a hybrid end/linebacker position in a 3-4 look in which the ends often play in a stand-up position on early downs. Hutchinson was limited this spring while recovering from a broken ankle suffered last year.

